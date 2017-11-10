CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday's Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game.

Justin Rogers: Something about the double-digit spread bothers me. The Lions are the better team, and should have little problem bottling up rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer, but moving the ball on that defense won’t be easy and should keep it close. Lions, 20-13

James Hawkins: The Lions open up their favorable second-half slate with the winless Browns, who are awful on offense and not terrible on defense. That said, Matthew Stafford and Detroit’s offense should still have no trouble moving the ball and pushing Cleveland one step closer to a defeated season. Lions, 30-14

John Niyo: Nothing's a guarantee in the NFL. But this Browns team looks so hopeless offensively that there's really no excuse for the Lions not to win it going away. They essentially did that last week at Lambeau Field. Now they need to do it again. Lions, 34-14

Bob Wojnowski: The winless Browns aren’t good at much of anything, but they do stop the run. That’s OK with the Lions, who don’t run effectively anyway. Once again, it should be a complete mismatch at quarterback, with Matthew Stafford scorching and Cleveland rookie DeShone Kizer, uh, not scorching, completing 52 percent of his passes. The Lions can’t look past anyone, not even the two-touchdown-underdog Browns, and I think they know it. Lions, 31-13

