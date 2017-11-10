CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang (concussion) is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Browns. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions wrapped up their week of practice without defensive end Ziggy Ansah (back), guard T.J. Lang (concussion) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) on the field. All signs point to the trio missing Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ansah missed all of training camp with a knee injury, and has been limited in practice all season, but that injury is no longer listed on the report as of this week. The back injury is new, following the team’s 30-10 victory in Green Bay.

More:Lions waive injured OT Greg Robinson

Lang suffered the concussion against Green Bay, but symptoms didn’t show up until Wednesday’s practice. He missed a game earlier in the season with a back injury and was replaced by Emmett Cleary. That’s a possibility, but so is Don Barclay, who signed with the Lions last week.

Reeves-Maybin’s injury comes at an unfortunate time for the rookie. He had started carving out a role in the defense, playing more than 20 snaps in consecutive games, but was limited to nine against the Packers.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers