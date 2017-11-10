CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golliday had seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Kenny Golladay doesn’t know if he’ll get the green light to return to game action this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. But after being sidelined five games by an injured hamstring, the Lions rookie receiver is eager to resume his season.

“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “At the same time, I have to patient with it. An injury like this, it can linger a little bit. I’m excited whenever the time does come.”

After a brief setback last week, Golladay practiced all three days this week. After Friday’s session, he said he’s feeling pretty good and is hopeful he’ll be able to contribute to Detroit’s recently surging passing game.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said. “If everyone is clicking, when I come in, I can’t slack. I have to come in and not look like I’ve lost a step.”

Golladay caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games of the year. The 6-foot-4 receiver was a popular red-zone target to start the year, and given the Lions’ recent struggles inside the 20, could provide a welcomed boost in that area.

Not that he views himself as any kind of savior.

“Who knows? It’s tough,” he said. “Of course I don’t feel like we weren’t doing anything because of me. I would never say anything like that.”

Golladay said he’s being staying mentally sharp in the meetings and on the sidelines as he readies for his return and he’s never gotten down during the healing process, crediting his attitude, as well as the veterans in his room, for keeping his spirits up.

“I’m not the type of person to get down on myself,” Golladay said. “Things like this do happen. I just have to take it, roll with the punches and try to get right.”

