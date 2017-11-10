CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Allen Park – The Lions have waived-injured Greg Robinson.

The offensive tackle, acquired in an offseason trade from the Los Angeles Rams, started the first six games for the Lions this season, filling in for the injured Taylor Decker.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the New Orleans Saints and sat the past two weeks. He was replaced by Brian Mihalik.

With Mihalik performing well and both Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson eligible to return as early as this week, the Lions saw no value in keeping Greg Robinson around. It's expected one of the two will be activated for the Cleveland Browns game this Sunday.

The Lions are still responsible for the remaining $1.56 million of Robinson's $3.32 million base salary for this season.

