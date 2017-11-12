Lions 38, Browns 24
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with former Michigan Wolverines, now Cleveland Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, of the 38-24 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the other, so incomplete in the end zone with Lions' Tahir Whitehead defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson Jr. throws his helmet to the field after Detroit didn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from getting into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running room for positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge flag on a call in the first quarter, but is not overturned.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back Duke Johnson Jr. in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred after a reception and run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah Crowell cold in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down the sidelines and in for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with Lions' D.J. Hayden defending in third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry and U.S. Army Air Corps Sergeant Preston Jowers, members of the Tuskegee Airmen are honored during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception along Detroits sideline in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and heads up field with some directions from Detroit offensive coordinator Jim Cooter in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and run past Browns defender Derrick Kindred in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the ribs after throwing in the third quarter. Kizer left the game but came back late in the fourth.  Connor Houlihan, Detroit News
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field after a hit by Quandre Diggs, eventually going into the locker room but returning late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Cornelius Brown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running out of the pocket by the Browns defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion under pressure from Browns' Derrick Kindred in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against Browns' defensive pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns'
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns' Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate their sack of Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with, former Michigan Wolverine, now Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford in honor of service men and women in the armed forces.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down the sideline after intercepting Clevelands last chance in the end zone, allowing Detroit to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as they leave the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate as he leaves the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate after getting Golden Tate handed the boys his shoes as he walked off the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk on the field during stretching.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with offensive linemen before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during warmups before the game against the Browns.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit – Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in Sunday’s 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns.

    Quarterback

    Matthew Stafford made one egregious error. Attempting to throw a pass into the ground, he put it right into the chest of Cleveland linebacker Jamie Collins. That turnover resulted in seven points. Otherwise, Detroit’s quarterback was sharp, completing 68 percent of his remaining throws for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He showed nice touch on deep passes to Kenny Golladay and Eric Ebron, plus read the defense perfectly, checking into a call that resulted in Golden Tate’s 40-yard touchdown to seal the victory.  Grade: B+

    Running backs

    When provided an edge, Detroit’s backs exploded for multiple big gains on outside runs, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry against the NFL’s best run defense coming into the game. Theo Riddick chipped in three receptions, including an 8-yard score, while Dwayne Washington made a defender miss to convert a critical third down, extending the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.  Grade: A-

    More: Reactions to Detroit Lions' win over Cleveland Browns

    Wide receivers

    Tate continues to deliver big plays. He snagged a low pass from Stafford for a 35-yard gain, setting up the team’s first touchdown, then weaved through traffic 40 yards for the Lions’ final score. Marvin Jones had a nice 22-yard gain, making multiple Browns miss, but he also dropped a big gain over the middle and picked up a block in the back penalty prior to Stafford’s interception. Kenny Golladay’s role was limited after a five-week absence, but his 50-yard catch down the sideline led to second-half touchdown. Grade: A-

    Tight ends

    Eric Ebron had a drive-killing hold early in the game, but more than made up for it, tracking a deep pass down the sideline and hauling it in for a 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The group’s blocking also helped in the ground game, with most of the team’s yards gained on outside carries.  Grade: B+

    Offensive line

    Stafford was sacked four times, and under pressure another handful of dropbacks, against one of NFL’s worst pass rushes. Of course, the Browns are much better when Myles Garrett is in the lineup. The run blocking, while far from consistent, did enough to lead to some big gains. The group also paved the way, with authority, on Abdullah’s 8-yard touchdown run off left guard.  Grade: B-

    Defensive line

    Three sacks against a rookie quarterback is good, not great, and the line didn’t do a great job preventing DeShone Kizer from escaping the pocket, allowing him to pick up 57 yards with his feet. The front also got blown off the ball too often against the run, allowing Isiaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson to gain 144 yards on 26 carries, much of it right up the gut. Grade: C+

    Linebackers

    Tahir Whitehead paced the Lions with eight tackles, including one behind the line. He also got a pop in on the quarterback while coming on a blitz. Rookie Jarrad Davis was less effective, tallying just three stops, although one blew up a third-down screen to Johnson and forced a punt. Davis chipped in a pass breakup, but also netted a 19-yard pass interference call.  Grade: C

    Secondary

    What a weird game for cornerback Nevin Lawson. He started the day getting burned for 38 yards on a deep ball, then blew a tackle that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown, but got redemption with a forced fumble that he recovered and returned 44 yards for a touchdown. On the opposite side, Darius Slay wasn’t his best, but still pretty good. He gave up a couple short throws, drew a pass interference, but sealed the game with his team-leading fourth interception. Tavon Wilson chipped in a sack and Quandre Diggs’ hit on Kizer at the end of the third quarter knocked the quarterback from the game for two series, essentially killing Cleveland’s offensive rhythm. Grade: B

    Special teams

    Matt Prater made his only field-goal attempt, a 46-yarder, while punter Sam Martin averaged 44.0 yards on his four boots, even after one trickled into the end zone for a touchback. Return man Jamal Agnew continues to breathe life into the team late in games, with a pair of big punt returns, although one was called back because of a penalty on Lawson. Grade: B

    Coaches

    Jim Caldwell’s first-quarter challenge of the spot of the ball following a fourth-down conversion was a bad decision and one the coach owned after the game. At least he didn’t try a QB sneak with no timeouts, wasting a scoring opportunity at the end of the half like Cleveland did.

    Detroit’s overall performance was troubling at times. Even though no one would admit it, they seemed to take the Browns lightly, and even though the aggression was dialed up on defense, they had trouble rattling Kizer, who came into the game laboring through his rookie campaign.

    Offensively, the Lions did good work. There’s little to complain about 31 points from the offense against a good Browns defense. Grade: C-

