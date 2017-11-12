Kenny Golladay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Kenny Golladay will return to the lineup after a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The Detroit Lions rookie receiver is active for the first time since Week 3.

That, along with the season debut of left tackle Taylor Decker, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, is the good news for the Lions. The bad news is the team will be without defensive end Ziggy Ansah for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Ansah didn’t practice this week with a back injury and had been listed as doubtful for the contest.

Also inactive for the Lions are guard T.J. Lang, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Teez Tabor, safety Don Carey and running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green.

Lang (concussion) and Reeves-Mabyin (ankle) were ruled out on Friday. Carey was questionable with a knee injury. The rest are healthy scratches.

MORE COVERAGE

Lions vs. Browns preview: No time for a letdown

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Browns

Lions trip themselves up in red-zone situations

Lions: Garrett ‘looks the part’ as pass-rush force