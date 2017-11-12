Lions 38, Browns 24
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with former Michigan Wolverines, now Cleveland Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, of the 38-24 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the other, so incomplete in the end zone with Lions' Tahir Whitehead defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson Jr. throws his helmet to the field after Detroit didn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from getting into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running room for positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge flag on a call in the first quarter, but is not overturned.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back Duke Johnson Jr. in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred after a reception and run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah Crowell cold in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down the sidelines and in for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with Lions' D.J. Hayden defending in third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry and U.S. Army Air Corps Sergeant Preston Jowers, members of the Tuskegee Airmen are honored during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception along Detroits sideline in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and heads up field with some directions from Detroit offensive coordinator Jim Cooter in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and run past Browns defender Derrick Kindred in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the ribs after throwing in the third quarter. Kizer left the game but came back late in the fourth.  Connor Houlihan, Detroit News
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field after a hit by Quandre Diggs, eventually going into the locker room but returning late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Cornelius Brown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running out of the pocket by the Browns defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion under pressure from Browns' Derrick Kindred in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against Browns' defensive pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns'
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns' Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate their sack of Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with, former Michigan Wolverine, now Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford in honor of service men and women in the armed forces.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down the sideline after intercepting Clevelands last chance in the end zone, allowing Detroit to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as they leave the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate as he leaves the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate after getting Golden Tate handed the boys his shoes as he walked off the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk on the field during stretching.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with offensive linemen before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during warmups before the game against the Browns.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Anyone versed in Lions news recalls when it happened. When the word came last June that Taylor Decker was out because of a torn labrum.

    NFL teams can lose their season when a left tackle goes down.

    Decker’s rookie year in 2016 had been so smooth, so stunningly effective, the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford might have been excused for hoping simply to survive for the five months Decker was likely to miss.

    He made it back Sunday. As a starter. And nothing seemed to have been lost, apart from those 20-plus weeks during which his shoulder healed.

    “I was never disengaged from what was going on,” Decker said after Sunday’s reunion, which saw the Lions snap back from a 10-0 hole to beat the Browns, 38-24, at Ford Field.

    More:Rogers: Audible works like magic on late Tate TD

    “I was still watching film. I was still trying to be at everything I could be at. But I was detached, just by circumstance.”

    He got a shot Sunday at his first game since last January’s playoff duel against the Seahawks. And even if a tussle with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasn’t an ideal back-to-work blessing, Decker seemed to do just fine.

    “It was good to get back out there,” Decker said. “Good to get my feet wet, kind of get settled back and — more than anything — be with these guys out there.

    “It’s a group of guys I like a lot. I enjoy playing with them. They’re fun to be around.

    “And it was a fun win.”

    More:Wojo: Lions learn no pushovers in drive to playoffs

    Decker seemed as interested in self-evaluations after Sunday’s game as playing a fifth quarter against Garrett, whom he called “a freak athlete.”

    He wanted no part of it. No estimate of where he might sit on a 100-point grading scale. No gauging of satisfaction or gratification from his first NFL game in 10 months.

    Nope, he said. There would be no evaluations until he scoured film and applied his own taut scoring system.

    He was simply glad to have been back. Playing football. For the Lions. With teammates who Sunday moved to 5-4 and who have now reclaimed their left tackle with playoffs at least on the horizon.

    “More so than anything,” he said of his locker room partners, “that’s what I missed.”

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Lynn_Henning

