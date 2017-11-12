Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
- 1 of 58
- 2 of 58
- 3 of 58
- 4 of 58
- 5 of 58
- 6 of 58
- 7 of 58
- 8 of 58
- 9 of 58
- 10 of 58
- 11 of 58
- 12 of 58
- 13 of 58
- 14 of 58
- 15 of 58
- 16 of 58
- 17 of 58
- 18 of 58
- 19 of 58
- 20 of 58
- 21 of 58
- 22 of 58
- 23 of 58
- 24 of 58
- 25 of 58
- 26 of 58
- 27 of 58
- 28 of 58
- 29 of 58
- 30 of 58
- 31 of 58
- 32 of 58
- 33 of 58
- 34 of 58
- 35 of 58
- 36 of 58
- 37 of 58
- 38 of 58
- 39 of 58
- 40 of 58
- 41 of 58
- 42 of 58
- 43 of 58
- 44 of 58
- 45 of 58
- 46 of 58
- 47 of 58
- 48 of 58
- 49 of 58
- 50 of 58
- 51 of 58
- 52 of 58
- 53 of 58
- 54 of 58
- 55 of 58
- 56 of 58
- 57 of 58
- 58 of 58
Detroit – Lions coach Jim Caldwell is prudent with his challenge flags, sometimes to a fault, but he slipped out of character during the first quarter of his team’s win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
After the Browns converted a fourth-and-1 carry on a run by Duke Johnson, where the immediately-available replays made it look like Johnson was marked short, if anything, Caldwell haphazardly tossed the red flag to initiate a replay review, costing his team a timeout in the process.
Asked about the decision after the game, Caldwell didn’t hesitate to take full ownership of the error.
More: Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Stafford, offense get their act together
“I did a very poor job of that, plain and simple,” Caldwell said. “That’s all you have to know, that’s all that counts. I make all those decisions, those things come through me, by me. That was my fault, it was a problem.”
The lost timeout didn’t end up hurting the Lions. They burned a second one early in the second quarter and the third, after Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer scrambled down to the 2-yard line in the closing seconds of the first half.
A coaching blunder by the Browns, attempting a QB sneak with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter with no timeouts, resulted in the team not scoring before half.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs