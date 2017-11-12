Lions vs. Browns
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during warmups before the game against the Browns.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk on the field during stretching.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with offensive linemen before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Lions take aim at their second consecutive victory on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    LIONS VS. BROWNS

    When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

    Where: Ford Field, Detroit

    TV / radio: CBS / WJR 760

    Records: Lions 4-4, Browns 0-8

    Line: Lions by 10

    MORE COVERAGE

    Kenny Golladay and Taylor Decker in, Ziggy Ansah out for Lions

    Lions trip themselves up in red-zone situations

    Lions vs. Browns preview: No time for a letdown

    Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Browns

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE