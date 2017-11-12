The Detroit Lions take aim at their second consecutive victory on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. BROWNS
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
TV / radio: CBS / WJR 760
Records: Lions 4-4, Browns 0-8
Line: Lions by 10
