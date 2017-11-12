Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
Golden Tate's touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Lions a 38-24 lead. It was only Tate's third touchdown of the season, but he had 50 catches and 562 yards coming into the game.
Eric Ebron has only caught 50 percent of his targets this season but reeled in this touchdown pass to put the Lions up 31-24 in the fourth quarter:
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer left the game with a rib injury after this hit by Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs. Kizer was 15-for-24 passing with 178 yards and a touchdown, plus seven carries for 57 yards and a score on the ground.
The Lions tied the game at 24 with this Theo Riddick touchdown reception in the third quarter. The drive only took four plays.
This DeShone Kizer touchdown run put the Brown up by seven in the third quarter:
The Brown had runs of 21, four, six, 19, 14 and six on this touchdown drive to knot the score at 17 in the third quarter.
With 15 seconds left in the first half, the Browns had the ball inside the Lions' five with no timeouts, but they called a run play which the Lions stopped, and then the Brown didn't have enough time to get another play off, ending the first half with the Lions up 17-10.
Lions defensive back Nevin Lawson stripped the Browns ball carrier, broke a tackle and took it all the way back for a touchdown, making it 17-10 Lions in the second quarter. It's the fourth defensive score this season for the Lions, seventh fumble recovery this season for the Lions, and first fumble recovery returned for a touchdown for the Lions since Oct. 2015 (36 games).
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah was already on pace for his best game of the season when he ran for his third touchdown of the year in the second quarter, tying the score 10-10:
Matt Prater hit a field goal in the first quarter to get the Lions within a score, 10-3, but Lions fans were not impressed:
This was only Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt's 11th reception of the season and second touchdown, making the score 10-0 Browns in the first quarter:
This interception by Cleveland outside linebacker Jamie Collins was only his first of the year and sixth of his career. Collins injured his right knee on the play, but it set up Cleveland's first touchdown:
After not punting at all in last week's game, the Lions lost 13 yards and punted on their first possession. The Browns drove down the field for a field goal, and Lions fans were concerned:
Yes, the Browns are winless, but this matchup features a couple talented defensive backs:
