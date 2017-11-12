Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is unable to hold on to the ball after a hit from Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis during the first half. (Photo: Jose Juarez, AP)

Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Golden Tate's touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Lions a 38-24 lead. It was only Tate's third touchdown of the season, but he had 50 catches and 562 yards coming into the game.

Golden Tate's touchdown on a slot screen likely locks this one up for the Lions pic.twitter.com/RFUAh3AhmV — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 12, 2017

Eric Ebron has only caught 50 percent of his targets this season but reeled in this touchdown pass to put the Lions up 31-24 in the fourth quarter:

#Lions Eric Ebron manages to catch a ball for once and was able to score to take the lead against the #Brownspic.twitter.com/sDi41ZsIsB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

Ebron with the TD catch? pic.twitter.com/GoJJ4399gY — Sandor Clegane (@rvndvllrimjob) November 12, 2017

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer left the game with a rib injury after this hit by Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs. Kizer was 15-for-24 passing with 178 yards and a touchdown, plus seven carries for 57 yards and a score on the ground.

Santo madrazo que le acomodaron a Kizerpic.twitter.com/vY7wMwqyey — Cobertura NFL (@CoberturaNFL) November 12, 2017

Hey Kizer, you can have my ribs if it helps. pic.twitter.com/UrREU8RUKN — Tweeter Formerly Known as Knight of the Hts 📦 (@JKnighty13) November 12, 2017

The Lions tied the game at 24 with this Theo Riddick touchdown reception in the third quarter. The drive only took four plays.

4 plays and the Lions tie it up with this touchdown by Theo Riddick pic.twitter.com/WK9Nxe8tyi — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) November 12, 2017

This DeShone Kizer touchdown run put the Brown up by seven in the third quarter:

Beau troll de Hue Jackson. Cette fois la course du QB passe. TD Kizer #Brownspic.twitter.com/EV2UDIfF3h — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) November 12, 2017

The Brown had runs of 21, four, six, 19, 14 and six on this touchdown drive to knot the score at 17 in the third quarter.

#Browns LB Jamie Collins is OUT for the rest of the #Lions game. Isaiah Crowell just tied the game at 17 pic.twitter.com/5fycsR6xqQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

With 15 seconds left in the first half, the Browns had the ball inside the Lions' five with no timeouts, but they called a run play which the Lions stopped, and then the Brown didn't have enough time to get another play off, ending the first half with the Lions up 17-10.

Story of the Browns season in one play 😂 pic.twitter.com/4r0Mwj3CXK — Chase Prescott (@Cprescott15) November 12, 2017

Lions defensive back Nevin Lawson stripped the Browns ball carrier, broke a tackle and took it all the way back for a touchdown, making it 17-10 Lions in the second quarter. It's the fourth defensive score this season for the Lions, seventh fumble recovery this season for the Lions, and first fumble recovery returned for a touchdown for the Lions since Oct. 2015 (36 games).

Nevin Lawson got run over by the ball carrier and scored a touchdown on the same play. pic.twitter.com/6BJ2jHX3A8 — 🦃🦆🐓Breslin Turducken🐓🦆🦃 (@BreslinBirds) November 12, 2017

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah was already on pace for his best game of the season when he ran for his third touchdown of the year in the second quarter, tying the score 10-10:

Browns have already given up 89 yards rushing today. In just over one quarter. 5 more yards than their weekly average. #Browns@cleveland19news@Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 12, 2017

Clock struck midnight, #Browns turn back into a pumpkin https://t.co/f8QMncVwyn — Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) November 12, 2017

Matt Prater hit a field goal in the first quarter to get the Lions within a score, 10-3, but Lions fans were not impressed:

Still losing by a full TD to the worst team in football, but yeah enjoy that FG! #SameOldLionspic.twitter.com/mxzPdJ3JeJ — David Andrew (@DRanazz0731) November 12, 2017

This was only Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt's 11th reception of the season and second touchdown, making the score 10-0 Browns in the first quarter:

This interception by Cleveland outside linebacker Jamie Collins was only his first of the year and sixth of his career. Collins injured his right knee on the play, but it set up Cleveland's first touchdown:

Notice who is in Stafford’s face on this INT? Nice boost for Jamie Collins, but that looked ugly on that knee. pic.twitter.com/HP7XMCI4aZ — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) November 12, 2017

After not punting at all in last week's game, the Lions lost 13 yards and punted on their first possession. The Browns drove down the field for a field goal, and Lions fans were concerned:

Lions starting today’s game like pic.twitter.com/EdYBVDDTZo — katie (@glowinghorizons) November 12, 2017

Watching the Lions right now pic.twitter.com/HZSOYoJguc — Pat T (@TheFatPat25) November 12, 2017

Yes, the Browns are winless, but this matchup features a couple talented defensive backs:

Two CBs to look out for in Browns vs. Lions pic.twitter.com/u3Zn90A2bo — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 12, 2017