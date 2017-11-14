The Lions re-signed receiver Jace Billingsley (16) on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions made a pair of roster moves Tuesday, re-signing wide receiver Jace Billingsley and defensive end George Johnson. To clear room, the team waived defensive end Jacquies Smith and wide receiver Jared Abbrederis.

Billingsley started the year on the practice squad and was added to the active roster for the first two games after the team’s bye, playing nine snaps, mostly on special teams. He was released last Saturday to make way for the additions of offensive tackles Corey Robinson and Taylor Decker back to the active lineup.

Johnson, who tallied six sacks with the Lions in 2014, averaged 20 snaps during a four-game stretch with the team earlier this season. Smith, who came in after Johnson, took 39 reps with the defense in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Abbrederis had been with the Lions all season after beating out Billingsley in a hotly contested competition for the team’s final receiving job.

