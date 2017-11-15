Mitchell Trubisky had some past tweets that came back to haunt him after he was taken by the Bears second overall in April. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Allen Park — If you follow Eric Ebron on Twitter, you know the love he has for his alma mater, North Carolina.

Well, it just so happens that this Sunday, the Lions are facing a rookie quarterback from North Carolina in Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

Apparently, the Lions tight end has had some advice for Trubisky on how to handle the criticism that comes with being in the NFL.

“He’s just told me to be yourself, block out distractions and trust your abilities,” Trubisky said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “I’m not on social media or anything, so I don’t see what people say to me.”

Trubisky had some past tweets that came back to haunt him after being taken by the Bears second overall in April. Since then, his Twitter account has been much more family-friendly, and he hasn’t even put out a tweet since the start of the season.

“We are professionals and this is a business,” Trubisky said. “I know where that line is. I’ve learned about it.”

Ebron, on the other hand, is notorious for tweeting back at fans angry with his play. At one point, it was reported that Ebron had someone reading fans’ tweets to him to motivate him through his workouts.

According to Trubisky, Ebron has always been the center of attention.

“You guys know how loud and outgoing he is,” Trubisky said. “He’s the locker room jokester. That’s how he was at North Carolina. I don’t know if he’s more serious now that he’s in the NFL, probably not, but he’s going to bring some laughs to the table.

“I’m excited for his future, and he’s said the same to me.”

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.