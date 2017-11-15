CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

The Detroit Lions have claimed defensive lineman Kasim Edebali off waivers Wednesday. (Photo: David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have claimed defensive lineman Kasim Edebali off waivers. To make room on the roster, the team released George Johnson, one day after re-signing him.

The 6-foot-2, 254-pound Edebali, 28, went undrafted out of Boston College in 2014 and played three years with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in all 48 games. He started two contests and was also a key contributor on special teams, tallying 54 tackles and eight sacks during the stretch.

He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason, and continued to play the majority of special-teams snaps with his new team, but his role on defense significantly decreased. He appeared in fewer than 10 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

