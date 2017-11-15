John Niyo, left, and Bob Wojnowski preview the Lions-Bears game along with Justin Rogers. (Photo: Detroit News)

CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

Wojo has been mulling the Lions-Bears game for quite some time now and he's come to a decision.

He picks the Bears to upset the Lions 20-17 in Chicago on Sunday.

John Niyo and Justin Rogers take the Lions.

Heading into the game, Detroit is 5-4 and tied for second in the NFC North with a 37.9 chance to make the playoffs, according to Football Outsiders.

Here's the other highlights of this week's edition of Lions Lowdown.

► 1:00: Wojo, Niyo on the Lions' playoff chances

► 3:30: Rogers says the Lions will have to go 6-1 or 5-2 to make the playoffs

► 5:30: Lions offense vs. Bears' 13th-ranked defense

► 8:10: Lions defense vs. Bears' 29th-ranked offense

► 10:20: Rogers predicts the Lions to win 20-16

► 11:20: Niyo takes the Lions 24-13

► 12:00: Wojo picks the Bears 20-17