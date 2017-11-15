Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News
Wojo has been mulling the Lions-Bears game for quite some time now and he's come to a decision.
He picks the Bears to upset the Lions 20-17 in Chicago on Sunday.
John Niyo and Justin Rogers take the Lions.
Heading into the game, Detroit is 5-4 and tied for second in the NFC North with a 37.9 chance to make the playoffs, according to Football Outsiders.
Here's the other highlights of this week's edition of Lions Lowdown.
► 1:00: Wojo, Niyo on the Lions' playoff chances
► 3:30: Rogers says the Lions will have to go 6-1 or 5-2 to make the playoffs
► 5:30: Lions offense vs. Bears' 13th-ranked defense
► 8:10: Lions defense vs. Bears' 29th-ranked offense
► 10:20: Rogers predicts the Lions to win 20-16
► 11:20: Niyo takes the Lions 24-13
► 12:00: Wojo picks the Bears 20-17
