Allen Park — Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang returned to practice on Wednesday, giving the team hopes of their starting five offensive linemen sharing the field for the first time this season Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Lang missed last week’s game with a concussion. He suffered the injury in the team’s victory over Green Bay on Nov. 6, but symptoms didn’t manifest until Wednesday’s practice last week.

With left tackle Taylor Decker making his long-awaited return from the physically unable to perform list last week, the Lions could have all five of the team’s starting offensive linemen on the field in Chicago.

Not practicing for the Lions were defensive end Ziggy Ansah and running back Dwayne Washington.

Ansah also missed last week’s game, with a back injury. Washington was pulled from the game in the second half with a hip injury. He was sidelined for four games earlier in the year with a quad strain.

