According to multiple reports, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is looking for an annual salary nearing $50 million, plus lifetime health insurance and the use of a private jet. (Photo: Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

Allen Park — Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL, but it pales in comparison to commissioner Roger Goodell’s demands.

According to multiple reports, Goodell is looking for an annual salary nearing $50 million, plus lifetime health insurance and the use of a private jet.

Those figures are tough to stomach for Lions safety Glover Quin, who serves as the team’s NFLPA representative.

“Lifetime use of health insurance and you don’t even play and we play and can’t even get lifetime health insurance? Come on, man,” Quin said. “I mean, if I’m him, obviously I’m trying to get everything I can get. If I’m on the other side, I’m going to side with Jerry Jones. We’ve got to put this on halt.”

Goodell’s contract is set to expire after the 2018 season and Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, has contested extending the deal. He has even threatened to sue the league to prevent it.

Among the things that have upset Jones has been the league’s handling of running back Ezekiel Elliot, who was suspended six games over domestic violence allegations and turned into a season-long legal drama.

“Jerry probably has his own things he’s thinking about,” Quin said. “It’s cool, I guess. If he feels something ain’t right, shoot, I’d challenge it, too.”

Quin said with a salary of $50 million, he’d be happy to serve as NFL commissioner, despite the amount of criticism and scrutiny Goodell has dealt with during his tenure.

“Regardless of what you do, you’re not going to please everybody,” Quin said. “Most popular player in the NFL, regardless of who he may be, everybody doesn’t like him. Matter of fact, there’s a lot of people that don’t like LeBron (James). Lot of people. You can’t please everybody.”

