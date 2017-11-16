Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter says he’s “locked on loaded” on the Bears, and not the vacant head-coaching job at Tennessee. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Is Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for the vacant University of Tennessee coaching job? The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator wasn’t interested in talking about it when asked during his Thursday news conference.

“I’m locked and loaded on the Chicago Bears,” Cooter said, referencing the Lions’ upcoming opponent. “I’ll watch on TV.”

Asked if he would consider the job or another head coaching position in the offseason. Cooter reiterated, “I’m focused on the Chicago Bears.”

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

Cooter, 33, became on the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinators when he was promoted in the middle of the 2015 season.

The Fayetteville, Tenn. native walked on at Tennessee and served as Peyton Manning’s backup. Cooter also began his coaching career as a grad assistant at the school. His name has been mentioned as a possible candidate by multiple analysts, but there’s been no official connection to the opening.

Tennessee fired coach Butch Jones this weekend, following the school’s 50-17 loss to Missouri.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers