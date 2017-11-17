CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

Jamal Agnew and Nevin Lawson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game.

Justin Rogers: Division games on the road are always a challenge, and despite some recent success in Chicago, the Lions stumbled there last season. It's not going to be easy, but the Bears playing a rookie quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, should be the difference. Lions, 20-16

James Hawkins: The Lions have racked up 68 points the past two weeks, and that was without a fully healthy offense. With the starting offensive line finally intact and a clear-cut advantage at quarterback with Matthew Stafford, Detroit should be able to outgun a Bears team that simply doesn’t have the firepower to contend. Lions, 27-14

John Niyo: The Bears are a lot like the Browns, and Soldier Field is hardly one of Matthew Stafford's favorite haunts. But the offense is getting healthy at the right time, and that should be enough. Lions, 24-16

Bob Wojnowski: The Bears’ offense has been mostly inept with rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky, but they can run with Jordan Howard, and the Lions’ defense was highly susceptible to the Browns’ running last week. In the cold Chicago weather, against a tough, pass-rushing defense, Matthew Stafford will be severely tested. The Lions will try to take some heat off by running themselves, but there’s still little evidence they can do it consistently. Bears, 20-16

