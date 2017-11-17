CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

The Bears' Mitch Trubisky has 110 yards in 15 carries in his last five starts. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

Allen Park – The Lions will look to take wrap up an advantageous three-game stretch against inexperienced quarterbacks when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears this Sunday.

Starting in Green Bay two weeks ago, with a home game against Cleveland sandwiched in between the road trips, the Lions have faced three consecutive passers who have combined for 14 starts and fewer than 400 pass attempts when they matched up against the Lions.

The Lions made easy work of the Brett Hundley-led Packers, but struggled to put away DeShone Kizer and the Browns until the fourth quarter, when the rookie passer was sidelined with a rib injury.

Mitch Trubisky, who won a game where he completed four passes earlier this season, has been throwing the ball more in recent weeks. He posted season-highs in completions (21) and yards (297) last week against the Packers, without an interception.

While it’s easier to capitalize on inexperience under center, the Lions aren’t sleeping on Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft.

More:Lions offense fully healthy in time for division title chase

“He’s a talented guy,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “He’s big, he can run, he can make all the throws.”

Like Hundley and Kizer the past two weeks, Trubisky’s mobility gives him an added dimension that must be accounted for. He’s carried the ball 15 times for 110 yards in his five starts.

“Yeah, I think that you’re finding more and more guys that actually can move the chains for their team besides handing it off or throwing it,” Caldwell said. “So, that adds a third dimension.”

Trubisky has been hamstrung by the Bears’ lack of quality receiving options. The team lost top receivers Cameron Meredith and Kevin White before Trubisky got his first start. To address the lack of depth, the team swung a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for Dontrelle Inman before the deadline late last month. He caught six balls for 88 yards last week.