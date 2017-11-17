CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah will miss Sunday's game against the Bears due to a back injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — After sitting out a sixth consecutive practice, Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has been ruled out against the Chicago Bears. It’s the second straight game a back injury will sideline the former Pro Bowl pass rusher.

The team also ruled out running back Dwayne Washington, who suffered a hip injury last week. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) and safety Don Carey (knee) are questionable.

Ansah has struggled with durability the past two seasons. He missed time and was ineffective much of last season after suffering a high ankle sprain early in the campaign. This year, he missed all of training camp and the preseason and was limited by a knee injury through the team’s bye.

And just as the knee issues appeared to be clearing up, the back injury cropped up.

In eight games, Ansah has tallied 18 tackles and 4.0 sacks, but hasn’t been anywhere near as effective as he was during his 2015 season, when he racked up 14.5 sacks.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell didn’t have much to say when asked about long-term concerns about Ansah’s health.

“You know, we just kind of go week to week and see what happens day to day,” Caldwell said. “And we’ll see what happens, we’ll let the doctors kind of figure that out.”

Caldwell declined to comment on whether Ansah would need surgery this offseason.

Ansah, 28, is in the final season of his contract with the Lions. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

