Lions 27, Bears 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52-yard field goal attempt go through the uprights to take the lead 27-24 late in the fourth quarter. Detroit held on to win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay knocks away a completion from Bears'
Lions' Darius Slay knocks away a completion from Bears' Kendall Wright in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin gets slammed bringing down Bears
Lions' Glover Quin gets slammed bringing down Bears tight end Adam Shaheen in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he is hit and the Chicago Bears end up recovering in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Adam Shaheen pulls in a touchdown reception
Bears' Adam Shaheen pulls in a touchdown reception over Lions' Paul Worrilow in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky loses the ball
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky loses the ball before Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers it and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' D.J. Hayden, left, recovers a fumble by Bears
Lions' D.J. Hayden, left, recovers a fumble by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as teammate Tahir Whitehead looks on, and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on as Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers Trubisky's fumble and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on as Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers Trubisky's fumble and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga, D.J. Hayden and Tavon Wilson
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga, D.J. Hayden and Tavon Wilson celebrate Hayden's fumble recovery and run into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown reception with the crowd in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay streaks down the sideline after
Lions' Kenny Golladay streaks down the sideline after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears running back Tarik Cohen is brought down by Lions'
Bears running back Tarik Cohen is brought down by Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones runs for extra yardage
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones runs for extra yardage after a reception with Bears' Kyle Fuller defending for a long first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Eric Ebron hangs onto a reception along the
Lions' Eric Ebron hangs onto a reception along the sideline with Bears' Adrian Amos defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes a reception
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes a reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford slams down the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford slams down the ball after running back Ameer Abdullah took a reception into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Mitch Unrein in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Sam Martin lets lose a punt that goes
Lions punter Sam Martin lets lose a punt that goes out at the Chicago 2 in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick works against the Bears
Lions running back Theo Riddick works against the Bears defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A couple of Bears fans show their disappointment in
A couple of Bears fans show their disappointment in their team during the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives over Lions' Glover Quin and
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives over Lions' Glover Quin and into the end zone for a score to tie the game in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives into the end zone for a score
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives into the end zone for a score to tie the game in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Eric Ebron picks up a crucial third-down reception
Lions' Eric Ebron picks up a crucial third-down reception in front of Bears' Cre'Von LeBlanc late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Sam Martin holding,
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Sam Martin holding, sends a 52-yard field goal through the uprights to take the lead 27-24 and Detroit holds on to win.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater watches his 52 yard field
Lions kicker Matt Prater watches his 52 yard field goal to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52 yard field goal attempt to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52-yard field goal attempt to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting a pass
Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman on Chicago's last offensive drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback is stopped cold by Lions Cornelius
Bears quarterback is stopped cold by Lions Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Ledbetter late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, breaks
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, breaks a tackle by Lions' Cornelius Washington and picks up a first down, getting Chicago within field goal range late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball but recovers, picking up a first down and gets Chicago within field goal range late in the fourth quarter, behind Detroit 3 points.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears kicker Connor Barths field goal attempt to tie
Bears kicker Connor Barths field goal attempt to tie the game is short and Detroit wins 27-24.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Nick Bellore, Nevin Lawson and Teez Tabor celebrate
Lions Nick Bellore, Nevin Lawson and Teez Tabor celebrate as the Bears field goal kick is short and Detroit wins.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nevin Lawson, Teez Tabor and the Detroit Lions celebrate
Nevin Lawson, Teez Tabor and the Detroit Lions celebrate as the Bears' field goal kick is short and Detroit wins.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie Bears
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky meet on the field after the 27-24 Detroit victory over Chicago.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pats former Lions
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pats former Lions fullback Michael Burton on the chest as the two are leaving the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A lucky Lions fan gets kicker Matt Praters gloves as
A lucky Lions fan gets kicker Matt Praters gloves as he leaves the field, winning the game for Detroit with a 52 yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans cheer on the team as they make their way
Lions fans cheer on the team as they make their way off the field after a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Mitch Unrein holds back Lions' Don Carey and
Bears' Mitch Unrein holds back Lions' Don Carey and Tahir Whitehead as the kicker Connor Barth's field goal attempt goes up but is short late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed catch before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president of communications Bill Keenist, on the field on a sunny but cold Sunday morning in Chicago.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands for a reception during warmups but was inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, left, wide receiver
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, left, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and members of the offense make their way onto the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up on the field with the defensive line.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Chicago — Matt Prater holds the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal. He holds the Detroit Lions’ franchise mark with a 58-yard boot. And he’s one of only two guys in league history to make 10 kicks from 55 yards and beyond.

    But in the near-freezing temperatures and swirling winds at Soldier Field, his range was set significantly shorter than usual. No one would provide the exact number, other than to suggest it varied throughout the game, depending on the conditions and the direction the Lions were going.

    “The wind in here is crazy, it kind of swirls,” Prater said. “It almost feels like you’re going into the wind, both directions.”

    Whatever the line was, it was shorter than 52 yards. But with the outcome hanging in the balance, tied with under two minutes remaining, coach Jim Caldwell looked at the veteran kicker on the sidelines and decided to attempt it anyway.

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Prater delivers, D-line flunks

    “I looked own at the end and he gave me that look like, ‘I’ve got it,’” Caldwell said. “I said, ‘OK, lets go.’ He did a nice job.”

    According to Prater, he got every bit of the kick, but it still just barely cleared the crossbar in the 27-24 victory.

    “It’s fun to get those opportunities, especially a more difficult kick,” Prater said. “It’s just fun to get a shot at those. I expect to make them.”

    Prater’s numbers in the clutch are remarkable. He’s 17-for-17 on field goal attempts of 50 or more yards in the fourth quarter. And on kicks that could tie the game or give his team the lead in the final frame, he’s never missed in his career.

    “He’s incredible,” Caldwell said. “You even look through the years, we’ve come from behind in a bunch of different games and had to win them at the end and he’s been a huge part of that.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE