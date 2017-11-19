Allen Park — There were no real surprises with the Detroit Lions’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Sitting out are defensive end Ziggy Ansah, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, wide receiver Jace Billingsley, guards Emmett Cleary and Don Barclay and running backs Dwayne Washington and Tion Green.
Both Ansah (back) and Washington (hip) were ruled out on Friday. Reeves-Maybin (ankle) was listed as questionable.
For the Bears, the team will be without linebacker Danny Trevathan for a second straight game. He’s sitting with a calf injury.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/justin_rogers
MORE COVERAGE
How do Lions win? Stop bruising Bears in their tracks
Lions vs. Bears preview: Beware of Howard's fleet feet
Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Bears
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs