Allen Park — There were no real surprises with the Detroit Lions’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Sitting out are defensive end Ziggy Ansah, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, wide receiver Jace Billingsley, guards Emmett Cleary and Don Barclay and running backs Dwayne Washington and Tion Green.

Both Ansah (back) and Washington (hip) were ruled out on Friday. Reeves-Maybin (ankle) was listed as questionable.

For the Bears, the team will be without linebacker Danny Trevathan for a second straight game. He’s sitting with a calf injury.

