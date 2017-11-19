Lions 27, Bears 24
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52-yard field goal attempt go through the uprights to take the lead 27-24 late in the fourth quarter. Detroit held on to win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay knocks away a completion from Bears'
Lions' Darius Slay knocks away a completion from Bears' Kendall Wright in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin gets slammed bringing down Bears
Lions' Glover Quin gets slammed bringing down Bears tight end Adam Shaheen in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he is hit and the Chicago Bears end up recovering in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Adam Shaheen pulls in a touchdown reception
Bears' Adam Shaheen pulls in a touchdown reception over Lions' Paul Worrilow in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky loses the ball
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky loses the ball before Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers it and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' D.J. Hayden, left, recovers a fumble by Bears
Lions' D.J. Hayden, left, recovers a fumble by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as teammate Tahir Whitehead looks on, and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on as Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers Trubisky's fumble and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can only look on as Lions' D.J. Hayden recovers Trubisky's fumble and takes it into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga, D.J. Hayden and Tavon Wilson
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga, D.J. Hayden and Tavon Wilson celebrate Hayden's fumble recovery and run into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown reception with the crowd in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay streaks down the sideline after
Lions' Kenny Golladay streaks down the sideline after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears running back Tarik Cohen is brought down by Lions'
Bears running back Tarik Cohen is brought down by Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones runs for extra yardage
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones runs for extra yardage after a reception with Bears' Kyle Fuller defending for a long first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron hangs onto a reception along the
Lions' Eric Ebron hangs onto a reception along the sideline with Bears' Adrian Amos defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes a reception
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes a reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford slams down the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford slams down the ball after running back Ameer Abdullah took a reception into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Mitch Unrein in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin lets lose a punt that goes
Lions punter Sam Martin lets lose a punt that goes out at the Chicago 2 in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick works against the Bears
Lions running back Theo Riddick works against the Bears defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A couple of Bears fans show their disappointment in
A couple of Bears fans show their disappointment in their team during the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives over Lions' Glover Quin and
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives over Lions' Glover Quin and into the end zone for a score to tie the game in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives into the end zone for a score
Bears' Tarik Cohen dives into the end zone for a score to tie the game in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron picks up a crucial third-down reception
Lions' Eric Ebron picks up a crucial third-down reception in front of Bears' Cre'Von LeBlanc late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Sam Martin holding,
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Sam Martin holding, sends a 52-yard field goal through the uprights to take the lead 27-24 and Detroit holds on to win.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater watches his 52 yard field
Lions kicker Matt Prater watches his 52 yard field goal to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52 yard field goal attempt to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates after watching his 52-yard field goal attempt to take the lead go through the uprights in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting a pass
Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman on Chicago's last offensive drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback is stopped cold by Lions Cornelius
Bears quarterback is stopped cold by Lions Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Ledbetter late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, breaks
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, breaks a tackle by Lions' Cornelius Washington and picks up a first down, getting Chicago within field goal range late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles
A scrambling Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball but recovers, picking up a first down and gets Chicago within field goal range late in the fourth quarter, behind Detroit 3 points.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears kicker Connor Barths field goal attempt to tie
Bears kicker Connor Barths field goal attempt to tie the game is short and Detroit wins 27-24.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Nick Bellore, Nevin Lawson and Teez Tabor celebrate
Lions Nick Bellore, Nevin Lawson and Teez Tabor celebrate as the Bears field goal kick is short and Detroit wins.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nevin Lawson, Teez Tabor and the Detroit Lions celebrate
Nevin Lawson, Teez Tabor and the Detroit Lions celebrate as the Bears' field goal kick is short and Detroit wins.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie Bears
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky meet on the field after the 27-24 Detroit victory over Chicago.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pats former Lions
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pats former Lions fullback Michael Burton on the chest as the two are leaving the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A lucky Lions fan gets kicker Matt Praters gloves as
A lucky Lions fan gets kicker Matt Praters gloves as he leaves the field, winning the game for Detroit with a 52 yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans cheer on the team as they make their way
Lions fans cheer on the team as they make their way off the field after a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Mitch Unrein holds back Lions' Don Carey and
Bears' Mitch Unrein holds back Lions' Don Carey and Tahir Whitehead as the kicker Connor Barth's field goal attempt goes up but is short late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed catch before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president of communications Bill Keenist, on the field on a sunny but cold Sunday morning in Chicago.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands for a reception during warmups but was inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, left, wide receiver
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, left, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and members of the offense make their way onto the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up on the field with the defensive line.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Chicago — It was almost the perfect homecoming for Lions defensive lineman Cornelius Washington. But even though he didn’t get the storybook ending on his afternoon, he’ll gladly take walking away from the place he called home the past four years with a win.

    “Man, it’s a great feeling,” Washington said. “I’m glad it happened like this. We came out with the W. It was a little ugly, it was real ugly, but we came out with the dub anyway and that’s all that matters.”

    Washington, named a captain for the game, had a chance to single-handily seal the victory for the Lions. With the Bears desperately trying to tie the game up in the closing minutes, Washington and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter combined on a sack on third-and-10, forcing the Bears into a difficult fourth-and-long.

    More:Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Prater delivers, D-line flunks

    The half sack gives Washington 2.5 on the season, a new career-high for the fifth-year pro.

    Facing fourth-and-13, the Lions got pressure again as Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky danced in the pocket looking for an open man before pulling the ball down and scrambling.

    Washington came as part of a three-man rush on the play and was driven wide, losing his footing and falling to the ground. But he recovered and closed on Trubisky well short of the first-down marker. The 280-pound defensive end left his feet trying to make the stop, but the quarterback slipped through Washington’s tackle attempt and weaved his way to a first down.

    Washington admits he got caught up in the moment and didn’t do what he was supposed to do on the play.

    “I should have just ran through him,” he said. “That’s usually what I do, just run through, but I kind of dived, went for the ball a little bit. I know better.”

    The Bears ended up getting in field-goal range, but kicker Connor Barth missed the 46-yard attempt.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

