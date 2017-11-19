The Detroit Lions take aim at their sixth win of the season in a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. BEARS
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Lions 5-4, Bears 3-6
Line: Lions by 3
