Lions vs. Bears
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a one-handed catch before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president of communications Bill Keenist, on the field on a sunny but cold Sunday morning in Chicago.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley readies his hands for a reception during warmups but was inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate tries his hand at quarterback during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder
Lions Glover Quin readies for an over-the-shoulder reception, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, wide receiver Kenny
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and members of the offense make their way onto the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga and George Johnson warm up on the field with the defensive line.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    The Detroit Lions take aim at their sixth win of the season in a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    LIONS VS. BEARS

    When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

    Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

    TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760

    Records: Lions 5-4, Bears 3-6

    Line: Lions by 3

