Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game, compiled by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
After one half:
The offensive line gives Stafford room to sling it as Da Bears get Da-minated through the air by the Lions' two-minute offense. No. 9 finds Abdullah in the flat, and Detroit is up 21-17 going into halftime.
The Lions force a punt, and they'll have the chance to take their first lead of the day heading into halftime.
Did somebody say turkey hole? Stafford gives Jones a throw to be thankful for, and he'll stuff it in the endzone for a crispy 28-yard score. 17-14 Bears.
John Fox presumably quoting the great Herb Brooks as he continues to feed Howard: "Again." The second-year back puts the Bears up 17-7
Trubisky emulates #9 and puts the ball on the carpet. DJ Hayden scroops it and takes it back to the house, 10-7 Bears.
Stafford's first quarter struggles continue. He misses a wide open Marvin Jones on third down, and the Bears will begin their next drive inside the twenty.
Jordan Howard doing Jordan Howard things. 10-0, advantage Chi-Town.
A familiar sight: Matthew Stafford plays fast and loose in a closing pocket. The Bears recover the ensuing fumble and will take over near midfield.
The Bears score on an opening drive for the first time this season to go up 3-0. Some folks are less than pleased about it.
Detroit fans hoping the Lions can gain some ground in the playoff picture also have their attention elsewhere in the league, as Minnesota puts their 7-2 record on the line at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
A win in Chicago today would mark the first season that the Lions have defeated all three NFC North rivals on the road since 1961.
A crisp November sky christens the 175th meeting between the Lions and Bears, of which Detroit has been victorious in 7 of the last 8.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs