Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, with vice president of communications Bill Keenist, on the field on a sunny but cold Sunday morning in Chicago. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game, compiled by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

After one half:

Matthew Stafford's 2nd quarter:

9/11, 153 yards, 2 TDs, perfect 158.3 passer rating. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 19, 2017

The offensive line gives Stafford room to sling it as Da Bears get Da-minated through the air by the Lions' two-minute offense. No. 9 finds Abdullah in the flat, and Detroit is up 21-17 going into halftime.

Great play design there. Everyone goes left, Abdullah goes right and is wide open for the 2-yard TD pass from Stafford. #DETvsCHI — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 19, 2017

The Lions force a punt, and they'll have the chance to take their first lead of the day heading into halftime.

Bears first punt of the day after they fail to convert third-and-3. Trubisky eventually wanted Cohen on a drag, but by the time the QB saw it, he was hit. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) November 19, 2017

Did somebody say turkey hole? Stafford gives Jones a throw to be thankful for, and he'll stuff it in the endzone for a crispy 28-yard score. 17-14 Bears.

Checking in on the Marvin Jones rollercoaster after that TD catch. #DETvsCHIpic.twitter.com/4SuoVlmKct — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) November 19, 2017

John Fox presumably quoting the great Herb Brooks as he continues to feed Howard: "Again." The second-year back puts the Bears up 17-7

Over their past 5.5 quarters, the #Lions have given up 338 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 6.9 yards per carry. This is a major problem. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 19, 2017

Trubisky emulates #9 and puts the ball on the carpet. DJ Hayden scroops it and takes it back to the house, 10-7 Bears.

Oddly similar to last week's script. Fall down 10-0, get a defensive touchdown in the first half. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 19, 2017

The Bears arrived — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 19, 2017

Stafford's first quarter struggles continue. He misses a wide open Marvin Jones on third down, and the Bears will begin their next drive inside the twenty.

Matthew Stafford not at his beast early. Hopefully he settles in (he usually does). — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 19, 2017

Jordan Howard doing Jordan Howard things. 10-0, advantage Chi-Town.

Kickoff was at 1:00pm and the Detroit Lions haven't started playing yet. — Savi Sr. (@SavMoney1point0) November 19, 2017

A familiar sight: Matthew Stafford plays fast and loose in a closing pocket. The Bears recover the ensuing fumble and will take over near midfield.

That is the 7th fumble for Stafford this year. Sets a new single-season high — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) November 19, 2017

The Bears score on an opening drive for the first time this season to go up 3-0. Some folks are less than pleased about it.

Bears haven't scored on an opening drive all year so leave it to the Lions..... — Quinn's Quest (@JustWinDetroit) November 19, 2017

Detroit fans hoping the Lions can gain some ground in the playoff picture also have their attention elsewhere in the league, as Minnesota puts their 7-2 record on the line at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Out of town score update: 7-0 Rams. — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) November 19, 2017

Y’all ready? Go Lions.



(Also, go Rams and go Ravens)#OnePride — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) November 19, 2017

A win in Chicago today would mark the first season that the Lions have defeated all three NFC North rivals on the road since 1961.

A crisp November sky christens the 175th meeting between the Lions and Bears, of which Detroit has been victorious in 7 of the last 8.