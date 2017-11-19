Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman on Chicago's last offensive drive late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Chicago — Darius Slay came into Sunday leading all NFL cornerbacks with four interceptions. He should have had a fifth in the Lions’ 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, and the miscue could have been costly.

With the Lions clinging to their three-point lead in the closing minute, Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tried to connect with receiver Dontrelle Inman, but Slay stepped in front of the throw.

The receiver appeared to slightly restrict Slay’s arm, preventing him from completing the turnover. Slay agreed, but made no excuses, saying he still needed to make the play.

“I should have had it, easily,” Slay said. “I don’t know what (Trubisky) was thinking.”

Slay’s drop allowed the drive to continue, and he surrendered a 15-yard reception to Inman that put the Bears into field-goal range.

More:Lions' Cornelius Washington savors rush of Chicago homecoming

“I was going to be so sad if we had to go into overtime,” Slay said. “First of all, it’s too cold to get going an extra quarter, too damn cold. I’m ready to get home and get into my own, warm crib.

“Other than that, I take all the blame,” he said. “That junk should not have lasted that long. We should have never made it that far. Should have been done there on the spot."

Outside of the two mistakes on the final drive, Slay was stellar once again, continuing to make a strong case for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted six times by the Bears, but allowed only two receptions for 28 yards. He broke up two passes and Trubisky had a passer rating of 49.3 when throwing Slay’s direction.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers