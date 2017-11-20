Jason Derulo will perform at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Detroit — Hey, Jason Derulo, watcha say about performing the Lions’ halftime show on Thanksgiving Day?

The multi-platinum performance artist says yes, it turns out, the Lions announced Monday, three days before the Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the national anthem.

Derulo, 28, whose hits include “Watcha Say,” “Talk Dirty and “Marry Me” and whose songs have been viewed more than 4 billion times on YouTube, joins such past Lions halftime performers as Big Sean, Kid Rock and Nickelback.

The NFC North-leading Vikings (8-2) and Lions (6-4) kick off at 12:30 Thursday in Detroit’s 78th annual Thanksgiving Day game, and gates open at 10 a.m.

