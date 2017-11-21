The Chicago Tribune highlighted a moment in the first quarter where Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead stepped on the ankle of downed Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — It’s been a few years since the Detroit Lions were considered a dirty team, but there is an accusation of a dirty play that surfaced Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Tribune highlighted a moment in the first quarter where Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead stepped on the ankle of downed Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno.

It’s unclear if there’s an intent by Whitehead as he takes a large step over a pile of players. The league will review the footage, as it does with all plays, to determine possible punishment.

“I was unaware of it until it just came up this morning and I highly doubt that’s the case, that it was intentional,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “But I just saw it briefly.”

The tweet from the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs drew a response from Tahir Whitehead’s wife, Shannon Whitehead, on Tuesday morning.

I’m appalled. My husband would NEVER intentionally attempt to hurt another player. I won’t stand by and allow you or any other media personnel to question his integrity or defame him in any way. — Shannon Whitehead (@Shananigans59) November 21, 2017

In 2014, Lions center Dominic Raiola was suspended one game after the NFL reviewed footage of him stepping on the leg of Bears defensive lineman Ego Ferguson.

