Former Lions tackle Riley Reiff hasn't allowed a sack in 10 games this season for the Vikings.

Allen Park — Thursday’s game brings former Lions offensive lineman Riley Reiff back to Detroit.

As it turns out, Reiff has been quite the find for Minnesota after signing a five-year deal that could potentially be worth more than $58 million.

With the addition of Taylor Decker in 2016, Reiff was moved to right tackle during his last season in Detroit. Despite a solid season in which he only gave up four sacks, there was a lot of grumbling about a player that never really seemed to live up to his first-round draft spot.

The Lions decided to move on, bolstering the right side of their line with the additions of Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang.

Reiff cashed in with the Minnesota, and he’s been a Pro Bowl-level player at left tackle for the Lions’ division foe.

“Riley’s been great,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “I love his demeanor and the way he goes about his business.”

The former first-round pick from Iowa hasn’t given up a sack in 10 games this season. And even after Dalvin Cook went down earlier this year with an ACL injury, the Vikings run game hasn’t missed a beat.

Before Cook’s injury, the Vikings were averaging 108 yards per game. Since he went down, Minnesota has dominated on the ground to the tune of 133.5 yards per game.

“The offensive line is playing well,” Zimmer said. “We’re moving the ball well, getting some explosive plays. I think our offensive coaches have done a nice job scheming things.”

