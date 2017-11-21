Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has missed the last two games with a back injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Ziggy Ansah returned to practice for the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, putting the former Pro Bowl defensive end in line to return for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ansah missed the past two games with a back injury.

Sitting out for the Lions were running back Dwayne Washington (hip) and return man Jamal Agnew.

Agnew was forced out of last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter.

If Agnew can’t go, it would be a big loss. He’s been the NFL’s best punt returner through 11 weeks, averaging 16.8 yards per return with two touchdowns.

