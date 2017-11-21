Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have waived defensive tackle Khyri Thornton.
A third-round pick in 2014, Thornton was in his third season with the Lions. He served a six-game suspension to start the year and had been ineffective since returning to the lineup, averaging 17 defensive snaps and one tackle in four games.
The team re-signed Thornton this offseason to a two-year deal that included a $325,000 bonus. The Lions will still be on the hook for a $162,500 cap hit next season.
A corresponding roster move was not immediately announced.
