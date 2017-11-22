James Hawkins says Matthew Stafford will give Lions fans something to be thankful for on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game.

Justin Rogers: Yes, the Lions already beat the Vikings once, but the road team is playing more consistently. Vikings 24, Lions 20

James Hawkins: This key NFC North tilt has ugly, drag-it-out fight written all over it. The Vikings are on a tear, but the Lions continue to claw out November wins in gritty fashion. And on a day for giving thanks, it seems only fitting Detroit fans will be reminded once again why they’re thankful to have Matt Prater and Matthew Stafford when the game is on the line. Lions, 24-23

John Niyo: Matthew Stafford usually takes a beating from the Vikings pass rush. But his receiving corps is coming up with big plays down the field. The Lions defense has shown enough big-play ability to make this another happy feast in Detroit. Lions, 24-20

Bob Wojnowski: The Vikings roll in with six consecutive victories, and the most surprising aspects are the passing of Case Keenum and the receiving of Adam Thielen. The Lions shut them down in the first meeting 14-7, but the Vikings haven’t lost since. Somehow the Lions must dig up a pass rush and stir up the classic Ford Field noise. The Lions’ division hopes remain alive. Lions, 24-20