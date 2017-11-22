Lions rookie Jamal Agnew suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears and didn’t practice this week. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Don’t expect to see electric rookie return man Jamal Agnew take the field Thursday when the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings.

Agnew suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears and didn’t practice this week.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell offered a list of likely replacement options, all who have experience in the roles.

“Yeah, you’re probably going to see either TJ (Jones), Golden (Tate), those two guys back there (on punts),” Caldwell said. “You could see Ameer (Abdullah) in terms of the kickoff returns. So, those three guys have handled their duties before. So, we’ll get them in.”

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

Agnew leads the NFL, averaging 16.8 yards on punt returns this season. Tate has averaged 10.6 yards during his career, while Jones averaged 8.4 yards on his seven attempts.

Abdullah replaced Agnew on kickoffs in Chicago. As a rookie in 2015, he was one of the league’s best in the role, averaging 29.1 yards.

