Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Vikings. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Ziggy Ansah is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, while return man Jamal Agnew and running back Dwayne Washington have been ruled out.

Ansah, who missed the past two weeks with a back injury, participated in both days of practice this week. In eight games, he’s recorded 18 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

In the two weeks Ansah was out, the Lions struggled to stop the run. The Browns and Bears both topped 200 yards in those games.

According to coach Jim Caldwell, Agnew will be replaced by a combination of Golden Tate, TJ Jones and Ameer Abdullah.

For the Vikings, defensive end Brian Robison (back), right tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) are all questionable. All three were full participants in practice on Wednesday.

