Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled the team’s roster opening with a practice-squad promotion Wednesday afternoon, signing defensive tackle Christian Ringo. He takes Khyri Thornton’s spot, after he was waived Tuesday.
Ringo, a sixth-round pick in 2015, spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He joined the Lions’ practice squad in September. The 6-foot-1, 298-pounder has played in just eight regular-season games, recording two tackles and forcing a fumble.
As a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2014, he showed his knack for getting into the backfield, racking up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.
