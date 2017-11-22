CLOSE Can the Lions slow the Vikings' momentum on Thanksgiving? We talk the game, the Lions' playoff hopes and even explore biggest offseason needs. The Detroit News

The Lions promoted Christian Ringo from the practice squad. (Photo: Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled the team’s roster opening with a practice-squad promotion Wednesday afternoon, signing defensive tackle Christian Ringo. He takes Khyri Thornton’s spot, after he was waived Tuesday.

Ringo, a sixth-round pick in 2015, spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He joined the Lions’ practice squad in September. The 6-foot-1, 298-pounder has played in just eight regular-season games, recording two tackles and forcing a fumble.

As a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2014, he showed his knack for getting into the backfield, racking up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers