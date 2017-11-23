Vikings 30, Lions 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford with Vikings' Jarrison Smith defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying to keep his feet in but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter. A Viking penalty on the play still gave Detroit the first down.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under coverage by Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, top, late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Everson Griffen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions'
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lion Ameer Abdullah during the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback Case Keenum after Keenum scored a running touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Vikings' Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run
The Vikings' Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run off the field smiling after a Keenum touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long catch for a first down under coverage by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block a field goal by the Vikings kicker Kai Forbath in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford breaks into laughter joking with actor Tim Allen before the annual Thanksgiving game before the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 23, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks into a smile
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks into a smile as he notices his wife and twin girls along the sidelines, right about where he intends to throw the balll; they quickly moved.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va. with his brother-in-law,
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va. with his brother-in-law, Richard Cherry of Toledo area tailgating before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie Peterson, niece of Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the game. From right, Danny Babcock and Doug Babcock of Lake Orion.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving after running the Turkey Trot before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit – As far as records go, it’s not the most meaningful, but Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to etch his name into the books as one of the most prolific passers the NFL has ever seen. 

    With his 11-yard, third-quarter completion to Ameer Abdullah on Thursday, Stafford passed future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the most passing yards before the age of 30. Stafford doesn’t celebrate his 30th birthday until February.

    Stafford entered the league young, at 21, and immediately earned Detroit’s starting job as a rookie. Had injuries not cost him 19 games his first two seasons, Stafford would have long set the mark.

    He entered Thursday’s game averaging 277.8 yards per game, second all-time to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Stafford also moved past Hall of Famers Y.A. Tittle and Steve Young in 34th place on the all-time passing yardage list. The Detroit Lions quarterback isn’t even halfway to Manning’s all-time mark of 71,940 yards.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers