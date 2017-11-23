Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford surpasses Peyton Manning in passing yards before 30. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit – As far as records go, it’s not the most meaningful, but Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to etch his name into the books as one of the most prolific passers the NFL has ever seen.

With his 11-yard, third-quarter completion to Ameer Abdullah on Thursday, Stafford passed future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the most passing yards before the age of 30. Stafford doesn’t celebrate his 30th birthday until February.

Stafford entered the league young, at 21, and immediately earned Detroit’s starting job as a rookie. Had injuries not cost him 19 games his first two seasons, Stafford would have long set the mark.

He entered Thursday’s game averaging 277.8 yards per game, second all-time to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Stafford also moved past Hall of Famers Y.A. Tittle and Steve Young in 34th place on the all-time passing yardage list. The Detroit Lions quarterback isn’t even halfway to Manning’s all-time mark of 71,940 yards.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers