Vikings 30, Lions 23
Lions' Nevin Lawson finds a blocked field-goal kick
Lions' Nevin Lawson finds a blocked field-goal kick right in front of his path, running it all the way back for a touchdown but an offsides call on Darius Slay, who blocked the field goal, negated the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes brings down a tipped ball by
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes brings down a tipped ball by Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. for the interception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) blocks a
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) blocks a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter and the Lions score a touchdown that is called back on a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Lions 30-23, taking a commanding lead in the NFC North Division.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Everson Griffen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback Case Keenum after Keenum scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Vikings Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run
The Vikings Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run off the field smiling after a Keenum touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford with Vikings' Jarrison Smith defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions'
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions' Ameer Abdullah during the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron reacts to the flag thrown for pass
Lions' Eric Ebron reacts to the flag thrown for pass interference on a play with Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is all over the Lions'
The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is all over the Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. as Jones makes the catch for a touchdown late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference on this play with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying to keep his feet in but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter. A Viking penalty on the play still gave Detroit the first down.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under coverage by Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, top, late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long catch for a first down under coverage by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block a field goal by Vikings kicker Kai Forbath in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson knocks the ball out of Case
Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson knocks the ball out of Case Keenum's hand — momentarily.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
But somehow the ball pops back up and Case Keenam gathers
But somehow the ball pops back up and Case Keenam gathers it in as he is brought down by Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Ledbetter chases after Vikings running
Lions' Jeremiah Ledbetter chases after Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jason Derulo, right, performs during halftime.
Jason Derulo, right, performs during halftime.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Latavius Murray breaks away from Lions' Tavon
Vikings' Latavius Murray breaks away from Lions' Tavon Wilson for a long first down run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Glover Quin can't stop Vikings'
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Glover Quin can't stop Vikings' Latavius Murray from sneaking into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the sidelines with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is upended by Vikings'
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is upended by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over
The Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over the Vikings' Tramaine Brock Sr. But after a review, the TD call was overturned in the third quarter. Detroit kicked a field goal on the next play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over Vikings'
Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over Vikings' Tramaine Brock Sr. but after officials review, it is ruled incomplete as Fells lost the ball when it hit the turf in the third quarter. Detroit ended up kicking a field goal on the next play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans dressed in turkey and pilgrim outfits in the third
Fans dressed in turkey and pilgrim outfits in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings'
Lions' Tavon Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell slam into Viking
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell slam into Viking quarterback Case Keenum for the sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell drags down
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell drags down Viking quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick gets brought down by
Lions running back Theo Riddick gets brought down by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball as
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball as he is being sacked by Vikings Danielle Hunter and Everton Griffen but is ruled down so Detroit retains possession in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah sacks Vikings quarterback Case
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah sacks Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Danielle Hunter in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Barr keeps a hold on the ankle of
Vikings' Anthony Barr keeps a hold on the ankle of Lions running back Ameer Abdullah in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford bobbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford bobbles the ball on a play while Anthony Zettel, left, blocks Vikings' Everson Griffen in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick evades an attempted
Lions running back Theo Riddick evades an attempted tackle by Vikings' Terence Newman in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Kevin McDermott, left, and Anthony Harris,
Vikings' Kevin McDermott, left, and Anthony Harris, right, combine to bring down Lions' Golden Tate in the third quarter. The long run was called back because of a penalty .  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel reacts after a sack
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel reacts after a sack on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Riley Reiff blocks Lions' Ezekiel Ansah trying
Vikings' Riley Reiff blocks Lions' Ezekiel Ansah trying to get to quarterback Case Keenum (7) in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) pressures Vikings
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped up from the field
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped up from the field after a sack in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in an amazing
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in an amazing reception along the sidelines and into the end zone for a touchdown between Vikings defenders of Terence Newman and Xavier Rhodes in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate can only watch an overthrown
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate can only watch an overthrown pass by quarterback Matthew Stafford sail by with Vikings' Mackensie Alexander following behind in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after an interception late in the fourth period.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans watch as the Thanksgiving Lions game tradition
Lions fans watch as the Thanksgiving Lions game tradition ends with a loss, 30-23, to the Vikings.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay reacts after an offsides penalty
Lions' Darius Slay reacts after an offsides penalty called on him negates a Lions touchdown after Slay blocked a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Terence Newman (23) and Xavier Rhodes defend
Vikings' Terence Newman (23) and Xavier Rhodes defend a touchdown catch by Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, and staff look
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, and staff look at quarterback Matthew Stafford after he takes a big hit in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Not too happy Lions fans in the fourth quarter.
Not too happy Lions fans in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings fans decked out in turkey and viking hats in
Vikings fans decked out in turkey and viking hats in the fourth quarter are pleased with the Vikings lead.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson reacts after a penalty negates
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson reacts after a penalty negates a Lions touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay reacts after a penalty negates
Cornerback Darius Slay reacts after a penalty negates a Lions touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and former Lion, Vikings
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and former Lion, Vikings offensive linemen Riley Reiff walk off the field after the 30-23 Minnesota victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford breaks into laughter joking with actor Tim Allen before the annual Thanksgiving game before the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 23, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie Peterson, niece of Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the game. From right, Danny Babcock and Doug Babcock of Lake Orion.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va., with his brother-in-law,
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va., with his brother-in-law, Richard Cherry of the Toledo area tailgating before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, Mich., right, eats some pork
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, Mich., right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving after running the Turkey Trot before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    FIRST DOWN

    The Lions had two key starters go down with injuries in the second half of the team’s loss to the Vikings and coach Jim Caldwell had no update on the long-term prognosis for either safety Tavon Wilson or center Travis Swanson.

    Wilson has been battling a shoulder injury since training camp, and landed hard on it when breaking up a deep pass in the third quarter. Minutes later, he was ruled doubtful to return.

    He was sidelined one game and limited in another earlier this season. If he misses more time, the Lions are in a good spot with their depth at the position. Miles Killebrew is more than prepared to play a bigger role.

    2017 LIONS SCHEDULE 

    If the Lions need to replace Swanson, who hurt his knee, it would be more problematic. Even though he’s struggled this season, and the Lions are able to slide Graham Glasgow into the spot, the Lions’ backup guard situation isn’t great. Corey Robinson got the nod down the stretch, and the tackle has looked lost at times with his assignments.

    It could open the door for Don Barclay, the former Packers starter, to get a look. We likely won’t know more with either Wilson or Swanson until next week.

    SECOND DOWN

    The Lions claimed defensive end Dwight Freeney off waivers on Wednesday, but weren’t comfortable putting him on the field a day later.

    “If he played it’d probably be the shortest turnaround that anybody has ever had,” Caldwell said. “He’ll be ready next week.”

    More:Justin Rogers' Lions grades: O-line, secondary shaky in loss

    Freeney had played Monday night with the Seattle Seahawks, meaning it would have been about 60 hours between final whistle to opening kickoff on Thursday, on top of the unreasonable expectation he pick up a base level understanding of Detroit’s scheme in fewer than 24 hours.

    The Lions’ pass rush has been anemic this season, but was a little better against the Vikings, getting home for two sacks and nine total hits on quarterback Case Keenum.

    THIRD DOWN

    No one wants to hear the positives after a tough loss, especially a game that carried significant playoff implications, but can we take a minute to appreciate how good Marvin Jones is playing right now?

    A year after his red-hot start morphed into a missing person report, Jones has been far more consistent down the stretch in his second season with the Lions. He finished with six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, including an improbable 43-yard score against double-coverage.

    Jones has now topped 100 yards in three of the past five games, with four trips to the end zone during the stretch. He’s been the Lions’ most reliable downfield weapon in 2017, catching a league-high five touchdown passes of 20 yards or more.

    He’s on pace for his first 1,000-yard season and is currently second in the NFL with eight TDs, heading into the weekend’s games.

    FOURTH DOWN

    The Lions had struggled to defend read-option quarterbacks the past two weeks, but they should be embarrassed by the fact they let Keenum, not known for his mobility, to utilize the call to score a 9-yard touchdown.

    It’s reached a point where the Lions should expect to see it almost every week until they learn how to properly defend it. This week’s victim, after getting burned on similar calls twice a week earlier against the Bears, was defensive end Anthony Zettel.

    “(Keenum) did a nice job with it today, made some plays on it,” Caldwell said. “We’ve just got to get a little bit better handling those things.”

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

