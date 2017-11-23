Vikings 30, Lions 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford with Vikings' Jarrison Smith defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying to keep his feet in but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter. A Viking penalty on the play still gave Detroit the first down.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under coverage by Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, top, late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Everson Griffen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions'
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lion Ameer Abdullah during the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback Case Keenum after Keenum scored a running touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Vikings' Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run
The Vikings' Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run off the field smiling after a Keenum touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long catch for a first down under coverage by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block a field goal by the Vikings kicker Kai Forbath in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford breaks into laughter joking with actor Tim Allen before the annual Thanksgiving game before the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 23, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks into a smile
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks into a smile as he notices his wife and twin girls along the sidelines, right about where he intends to throw the balll; they quickly moved.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va. with his brother-in-law,
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va. with his brother-in-law, Richard Cherry of Toledo area tailgating before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie Peterson, niece of Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the game. From right, Danny Babcock and Doug Babcock of Lake Orion.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving after running the Turkey Trot before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The slow starts finally caught up to the Lions, all but ending the team’s hopes of winning the NFC North and hosting the first playoff game at Ford Field.

    The Lions stumbled out the gate on both sides of the ball, falling behind two scores for the third consecutive week, resulting in a  30-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

    After the Lions went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the defense couldn’t muster a third-down stop as the Vikings took 14 plays to march 75 yards into the end zone to take an early lead.

    BOX SCORE: Vikings 30, Lions 23

    Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was sharp, completing 6-of-7 on the drive, including two third-down conversions, while scrambling up the gut for a third. Once in the red zone, Keenum found tight end Kyle Rudolph wide open in the end zone out of play-action for the 1-yard score.

    Making matters worse for the Lions, they had just 10 defenders on the field for the play. But the Lions did manage to block the extra point, making it 6-0. 
    On the ensuing possession, Detroit coughed it back up after two plays, on a botched handoff between quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Ameer Abdullah. With the short field, Minnesota needed just three plays to push their advantage to 13-0.

    The Vikings got into the red zone on a 30-yard screen pass to running back Jerick McKinnon and Keenum, who is not known for his mobility, finished the series with a 9-yard read-option keeper, exploiting a clear Detroit weakness.

    The two sides traded punts before the Lions got on the board early in the second quarter.

    More:Matthew Stafford eclipses Peyton Manning record

    After working into the red zone on a 23-yard pass to Marvin Jones, tight end Darren Fells dropped a throw in the end zone and Stafford missed a screen to Theo Riddick that likely scores, leaving the Lions to settle for a 32-yard Matthew Prater field goal.

    The margin remained 10 points when rookie defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt on the Vikings’ next possession, but the Lions’ offense couldn’t do anything with the field position, again going three-and-out.

    With two minutes remaining in the opening half, Minnesota struck quickly, going 74 yards in just five plays to go up, 20-3. Keenum connected with Rudolph for 34 yards to start the drive, and again for 22 yards, beating linebacker Tahir Whitehead on a corner route with 43 seconds remaining, for the tandem’s second score of the afternoon.

    The Lions managed to maintain a pulse heading into the locker room when Stafford hooked up with Kenny Golladay on a 41-yard bomb. A pair of penalties against the Vikings — a defensive pass interference and face mask  — got the Lions to the 6-yard line with 15 seconds left. On the next snap, the quarterback found Jones cutting across the goal line. The touchdown call stood after a replay review, making the halftime score, 20-10.

    The momentum didn’t last long coming out of the break. The Vikings went to work on the ground to start the third quarter, running the ball four straight times with little resistance. Latavius Murray broke through a tackle attempt by safety Tavon Wilson in route to a 46-yard gain, followed by a pair of chunk gains by Jerick McKinnon for 27 yards down to the 2-yard line. Murray punched it in from there, putting the Vikings back up 17.

    The Lions appeared pose to counterpunch when Stafford found Fells in the end zone, but replays showed the ball was moving and touched the ground, leading to the third-down scoring strike being overturned. Prater came out and knocked home a 32-yarder to make it, 27-13.

    A rare productive stretch from the Lions’ pass rush got the ball back, after defensive lineman Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettel split a sack on second down and Zettel hit Keenum’s arm on third down.

    Detroit worked back into Minnesota territory, despite losing center Travis Swanson to injury early in the possession. But facing second-and-2 from the Vikings 27, Stafford couldn’t connect with Abdullah because the back ran an imprecise route and the offensive line gave up a sack on third down, leaving Prater to salvage three points with a 50-yard field goal.

    Continuing its surge, the defense forced a three-and-out, dropping Murray for a 4-yard loss on first down before Ziggy Ansah sacked Keenum on third as time expired in the third quarter. TJ Jones opened up the fourth quarter by returning the punt 17 yards to the Vikings' 39.

    After a sack put the Lions in a bad spot, facing a third-and-14, Stafford lofted a pass up to Marvin Jones despite double-coverage. The receiver made an incredible catch, leaping between the two defenders and waltzed into the end zone for the 43-yard touchdown to cut the lead, 27-23, with 14:16 remaining.

    Stafford was shaken up on the play, when Robinson blocked his man into the quarterback’s legs. Trainers had to help Stafford off the field, but he didn’t miss a snap, returning the next series.

    Stafford finished 20-of-35 for 250 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Marvin Jones caught six passes for 109 yards and two scores. Theo Riddick led the Lions’ meager rushing attack with 20 yards on five carries.

    The defense nearly forced another three-and-out, but Keenum ducked under Teez Tabor, who came unblocked on a third-down blitz, and delivered a strike to Adam Thielen to move the sticks. Another throw to Thielen pushed the drive into Lions’ territory before the defense finally tightened the screws and forced a punt.

    The Lions squandered the opportunity due to a mental error by Golden Tate. After hauling in a third-down pass at the marker, the shifty receiver bounced back a yard looking to make something happen after the catch. Instead, he was immediately dropped, leading to a punt back to the Vikings.

    A 37-yard screen pass to Stefon Diggs set up a 36-yard field goal with 3:47 remaining to put the Vikings up, 30-23.

    With an opportunity to tie the game, Tate came wide open down the seam on third down, but Stafford overthrew him. On fourth down, Stafford threw a jump ball to Marvin Jones, but the pass was deflected and intercepted by Xavier Rhodes at the 2:50 mark.

    The Vikings lined up for a game-sealing field goal with 1:15 remaining, but the Lions blocked the boot, returning it 77 yards for what appeared to be a tying score, but cornerback Darius Slay was flagged for clearly being offside on the block. The penalty gave the Vikings a first down and two kneel downs ended it.

    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE