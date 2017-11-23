CLOSE Can the Lions slow the Vikings' momentum on Thanksgiving? John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the game, the Lions' playoff hopes and even explore biggest offseason needs. The Detroit News

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has only four sacks this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit – Ziggy Ansah is active for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Newly acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney is not.

Claimed off waivers Wednesday afternoon, it was determined the turnaround was too short for the 16-year veteran to contribute. Additionally, Freeney is also coming off short rest, having played for the Seattle Seahawks Monday night.

With Ansah, the defensive end missed the past two weeks with a back injury. His return should bolster Detroit’s run defense, which had allowed both Chicago and Cleveland to rack up more than 200 yards on the ground while Ansah was out.

In addition to Freeney, the Lions made the following players inactive: Running backs Dwayne Washington and Tion Green, return man Jamal Agnew, guards Don Barclay and Emmett Cleary and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

