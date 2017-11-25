Buy Photo The Lions released rookie defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga on Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Lions have waived rookie defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Undrafted out of UNLV, Valoaga earned a job with a strong training camp and maintained a role in the defensive line rotation much of the season, averaging 17 snaps in nine games.

Valoaga recorded nine tackles and a sack, but became expendable when the Lions claimed Dwight Freeney off waivers on Wednesday.

A corresponding roster move wasn’t immediately announced.

