The Lions have waived rookie defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.
Undrafted out of UNLV, Valoaga earned a job with a strong training camp and maintained a role in the defensive line rotation much of the season, averaging 17 snaps in nine games.
Valoaga recorded nine tackles and a sack, but became expendable when the Lions claimed Dwight Freeney off waivers on Wednesday.
A corresponding roster move wasn’t immediately announced.
