Allen Park — With the attention rightfully on the NFC playoff race, at least a few Lions players are making a run at Pro Bowl honors this season.

The latest fan balloting results from Wednesday show cornerback Darius Slay (fourth) and return man Jamal Agnew (third) are among the top vote-getters at their positions.

Also appearing in the top 10 at their positions are free safety Glover Quin (10th), kicker Matt Prater (eighth) and guard T.J. Lang (fifth).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is fifth in passing yards, fourth in touchdowns and ninth in passer rating, did not crack the top 10.

The fan vote accounts for one-third of the voting process with the NFL’s annual all-star game. The remaining two-thirds is determined by the league’s coaches and players.

