Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced Wednesday, after injuring his ankle in last week’s game against the Vikings. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the field, but the Detroit Lions were down three starters and two additional key contributors during Wednesday’s practice.

Running back Ameer Abdullah, guard T.J. Lang, center Travis Swanson, return man Jamal Agnew and recently acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney sat out the session.

Swanson and Agnew, who are both dealing with knee injuries, were working with a trainer on the side.

Stafford suffered an ankle injury on Thanksgiving, referred to the team’s injury report when asked how he was feeling prior to practice.

