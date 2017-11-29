CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Justin Rogers take a look at the Lions-Ravens game in Baltimore on Sunday. Detroit News

Lions running back Theo Riddick cuts through the Packers defense for a first down in the third quarter during a game this month at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco says it isn’t surprising the Lions haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in four years.

The Lions’ run game struggles have been well documented. They haven’t had a 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush did it against the Packers on Thanksgiving Day in 2013. That was 63 games ago.

“I think that when you look at the way (the Lions) play, it’s not too surprising,” Flacco said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. “I think the bottom line is you want to have successful plays as an offense, and really no matter how you do that it doesn’t matter.”

The Ravens haven’t exactly lit up the stat sheet this year as an offense. Flacco has struggled to the tune of nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but even that offense been able to produce a 100-yard rusher this season when Alex Collins went for 113 yards against Miami in Week 8.

“When you have a guy back there that has the ability to do that, it really just opens up your offense,” Flacco said. “Because even if you don’t do it every week, you know the defense has to be aware of it and that’s really what helps you out.”

“They’re a throwing football team and they have backs that are really good out of the backfield. It’s not like I’m sitting here watching Detroit’s offense play a lot, but when you have backs that are athletic and can move out of the backfield, it’s tough to not give them the ball in those ways.”

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.