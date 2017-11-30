Bob Wojnowski and Justin Rogers take a look at the Lions-Ravens game in Baltimore on Sunday. Detroit News
Allen Park — There isn’t much going right with the Detroit Lions’ ground game, but if you’re looking for a spark of hope, look no further than Theo Riddick, who has done well with his opportunities since the team’s bye.
In the past five games, Riddick has carried the ball 27 times, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. It’s putting him in line for a bigger role down the stretch.
“I think Theo’s doing a nice job,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “We’ve seen improvement from him, he’s really working hard at it. And it is our job to evaluate all those guys and sort of figure out who should get what amount of plays in the game, and carries, and all that stuff, sort of how each guys game looks like. And I would say that we got guys that are doing a good job, and we’re going to sort of try to let them do that good job maybe a couple more times.”
Riddick’s role might grow by default with starter Ameer Abdullah dealing with a neck injury. He missed his second consecutive day of practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens in doubt.
Injuries update
In addition to Abdullah, guard T.J. Lang (foot), center Travis Swanson (knee) and return man Jamal Agnew (knee), also sat out Thursday’s practice.
