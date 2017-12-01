CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Justin Rogers take a look at the Lions-Ravens game in Baltimore on Sunday. Detroit News

A'Shawn Robinson (91) and the Lions defense will look to feast on the Joe Flacco-led Ravens on Sunday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday's Detroit Lions-Baltimore Ravens game.

Justin Rogers: The Ravens defense is awesome, their offense not so much. This game has a low-scoring affair written all over it. Keep that leg warm Matt Prater, it could be a busy day. Lions, 18-15

James Hawkins: Baltimore’s defense has been dominating as of late, but its offense has been a mess with Joe Flacco, who is having a terrible year. Matthew Stafford should be able to find just enough cracks in the secondary and that will make the difference. Lions, 20-17

John Niyo: Short rest versus extra preparation should give the Lions an edge. But the injury report was a concern for Detroit, and it may take a turnover-free day to win this one on the road. The Ravens' defense has feasted on lesser QBs, so here's a chance for Matthew Stafford to remind everyone what a difference he can make. Lions, 23-21

Bob Wojnowski: The Ravens still lean heavily on their defense, which leads the league in interceptions. That’s trouble for the Lions, who can’t run the ball to take the pressure off Matthew Stafford. On the flip side, Joe Flacco has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes, and Baltimore doesn’t have the receivers to scare a defense. The Lions will force a couple turnovers, and in a battle of great kickers — Matt Prater and Justin Tucker — Prater will nail the winner. Lions, 16-13

