Lions running back Ameer Abdullah returned to practice on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got some positive news in their final practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Ravens with the returns of guard T.J. Lang (foot) and running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) to the field.

Center Travis Swanson (knee) and return man Jamal Agnew (knee) remained sidelined, completing their weeklong absence.

When Swanson was forced from last week’s game against the Vikings, the Lions moved guard Graham Glasgow to center and turned to Corey Robinson at guard. It’s unclear if the Lions would stick with the struggling Robinson or go to Emmett Cleary or Don Barclay against the Ravens.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers

More: Lions’ Theo Riddick making case for more carries