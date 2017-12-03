Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is the team's leading rusher with 505 yards this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Baltimore — The Detroit Lions will be without starting running back Ameer Abdullah against the Baltimore Ravens. He had been listed as questionable for the game, with a neck injury, on Friday.

Abdullah is the team’s leading rusher with 505 yards on 150 carries. Theo Riddick is expected to take over the bulk of the workload. He’s been successful since the team’s bye, averaging 4.5 yards per carry the past five games.

In addition to Abdullah, the following Lions are inactive for Sunday’s game: wide receiver Bradley Marquez, running back Dwayne Washington, return man Jamal Agnew, safety Rolan Milligan, center Travis Swanson and offensive lineman Emmett Cleary.

Swanson and Agnew had been ruled out on Friday. Guard T.J. Lang, who was questionable with a foot injury, is active.

With Swanson out, guard Graham Glasgow will make his second start at center this season.

Washington is a healthy scratch, meaning undrafted rookie Tion Green is active for the first time this season. He gained 168 yards from scrimmage in the preseason, with 150 coming in the finale.

