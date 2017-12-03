Ravens 44, Lions 20
Lions Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford
Lions Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford are crushed immediately by the Ravens' defense, with Stafford losing the ball and Baltimore recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir of Baltimore
The Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir of Baltimore belts out a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem before the start of the Lions, Ravens game in Baltimore.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
See the ball, be the ball as Ravens tight end Maxx
See the ball, be the ball as Ravens tight end Maxx Williams eyes a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle hurdles Lions defenders
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle hurdles Lions defenders Quandre Diggs and Nevin Lawson who brings him down after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick spins out of the Ravens
Lions running back Theo Riddick spins out of the Ravens defense of Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson picking up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is pleased as running
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is pleased as running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't get past Ravens defender
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't get past Ravens defender Brandon Carr as the ball sails past downfield in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball but
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball but is able to recover for a loss in yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens' Mike Wallace readies for a long reception over
Ravens' Mike Wallace readies for a long reception over Lions' D.J. Hayden with Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell coaching along the sidelines in the background in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Matthew Judon after he gets by Lions' Brian Mihalik in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs, with Lions' Brian Mihalik looking on, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart after he and quarterback Matthew Stafford were crushed, with Stafford losing the ball in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's hit by Lions' Don Carey but Baltimore is able to recover in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions'
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions' Quandre Diggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Ravens running back
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Ravens running back Alex Collins in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens tight ends continue to take chunks out of the
Ravens tight ends continue to take chunks out of the Lions defense with Benjamin Watson making a reception with Lions' Quandre Diggs defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions newly acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney goes
Lions newly acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney goes against Ravens' James Hurst in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah remains on the ground after play
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah remains on the ground after play is over but eventually walks off the field to the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is hit by Ravens' Michael Pierce
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is hit by Ravens' Michael Pierce after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gives Ravens' Lardarius
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gives Ravens' Lardarius Webb a piggy back ride, spinning for extra yardage after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter, holder Sam Martin, right, taps kicker
Lions punter, holder Sam Martin, right, taps kicker Matt Prater on the helmet after Prater's extra-point attempt goes wide in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Tion Green regains his balance
Lions rookie running back Tion Green regains his balance and is able to dive into the end zone for his first career touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the end zone, with Ravens' Maurice Canady defending, for his first career touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens'Jeremy Maclin pulls in a reception with Lions'
Ravens'Jeremy Maclin pulls in a reception with Lions' Quandre Diggs defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel hits Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco,
Lions' Anthony Zettel hits Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, forcing the ball out but it is ruled an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter along the sidelines.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter along the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a long reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a long reception in front of Ravens' Marlon Humphrey in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Michael Roberts makes a reception against his
Lions' Michael Roberts makes a reception against his helmet and takes within the 5-yard line with Ravens' Marlon Humphrey defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Michael Roberts stretches out over the goal
Lions' Michael Roberts stretches out over the goal line after a reception but is down, short of the goal line in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions special teams players can only watch as a
The Lions special teams players can only watch as a field goal attempt goes up, over and through the uprights for three late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nick Bellore fakes slamming the ball to the
Lions' Nick Bellore fakes slamming the ball to the ground and walks off to the sidelines after backing into the end zone untouched for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. tries to bring
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. tries to bring down quarterback Matthew Stafford overthrown pass but it goes over his head and into the waiting hands of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for an interception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is flipped by Lions' Theo Riddick
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is flipped by Lions' Theo Riddick after intercepting a Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pass in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after injuring his throwing hand and did not return, late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Ravens head coach
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meet on the field after the Baltimore victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' injured defensemen Haloti Ngata and Ravens'
Lions' injured defensemen Haloti Ngata and Ravens' Terrell Suggs meet on the field after the Baltimore victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups before Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2018.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with wide receiver Golden Tate, running back Zach Zenner, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Steve Longa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk on the sidelines before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Quandre Diggs, wide receiver TJ Jones and quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky chats with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Baltimore — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    Quarterback

    For the majority of the afternoon, Matthew Stafford was on fire, completing a franchise-record 20 consecutive passes, while showing good touch on his long ball. He connected deep with Marvin Jones twice, and Kenny Golladay on a third out of play-action.

    But Stafford made three costly blunders. First, he dropped a shotgun snap that knocked the Lions out of field goal range. Then, he failed to identify a blitz, which led to him getting smoked and losing a fumble. Finally, when rolling away from pressure in the fourth quarter, he sailed a pass that was intercepted. Both turnovers both resulted in Baltimore touchdowns. Grade: B

    More: Lions' Stafford suffers 'nasty bruise' on throwing hand

    Running backs

    Tion Green was a breath of fresh air, rumbling for 33 yards on his first NFL carry and leading the team with 51 yards on 11 attempts. Both he and starter Theo Riddick scored touchdowns, plus Riddick added another 41 yards as a receiver, including a 27-yarder where he made multiple defenders miss. The cherry on top was Nick Bellore playing fullback. He caught his first career pass on a 1-yard touchdown. Grade: B+

    Wide receivers

    Marvin Jones paced the Lions with 90 yards, including a pair of 40-plus gains that sparked two touchdown drives, while rookie Kenny Golladay continues to be good for a big play per game, turning in a 31-yard gain on a post pattern. Golden Tate delivered a standard performance for him, catching a team-high eight passes for 69 yards, but he did drop one that was a touch behind him early in the game. Grade: B

    Tight ends

    Seven targets, seven catches, 71 yards. The tight ends were flawless in the pass game, coming up with multiple third-down catches to extend drives. Darren Fells also had an important seal block on Riddick’s touchdown run. Grade: A

    Offensive line

    The Ravens sacked Stafford three times, and got another three hits (one which drew a flag and another an unblocked blitzer), but overall, the line held up decently against a talented front. The backs also had a decent day, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, with two touchdowns. The failure to convert a third-and-1 on the ground, which led to a punt, continues to be a problem. Grade: C-

    More: Lions lose Wagner to ankle injury vs. Ravens

    Defensive line

    The front four generated one hit and no sacks against Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, while letting starting running back Alex Collins chew up big chunks of grass. He finished the day with 75 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Defensive end Anthony Zettel also blew a coverage assignment that resulted in a short touchdown pass to tight end Ben Watson. Grade: F

    Linebackers

    The group was flying around, but in rookie Jarrad Davis’ case, a little too recklessly at times. He missed two tackles and took a bad angle on one of Collins’ scoring runs. Tahir Whitehead and Paul Worrilow each had a tackle for a loss and Whitehead added a timely hit on Flacco on third down to force a punt. But the unit, as a whole, wasn’t effective against the run.  Grade: C-

    Secondary

    Flacco has been awful this season, but he picked apart the Lions’ back end, completing 23 of 36 passes for 269 yards and two scores. He connected on his longest pass of the season when the secondary had a breakdown covering Mike Wallace from the slot, resulting in a 66-yard gain. Grade: D

    Special teams

    A missed field goal, a missed extra point, a late hit penalty that gave the Ravens excellent field position, and poor coverage on a squib kick that a backup tight end managed to return 29 yards  it all adds up to a failing grade from the usually stellar unit. Grade: F

    Coaches

    With a few extra days to figure out how to snap a string of sluggish starts, the coaching staff came up with no answers. The decision not to challenge a potential fumble that was ruled an incompletion was questionable. The blown substitution that had nine defenders on the field for a critical third-down play was laughable.

    It’s nice to see second-half adjustments that got the Lions back into this game early in the second half, but the dreadful start and finish are tough to stomach. Grade: F

