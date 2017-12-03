Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Baltimore — The Detroit Lions suffered a significant loss in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens when right tackle Rick Wagner suffered an ankle injury.

Wagner was injured on a third-down play where quarterback Matthew Stafford was hit by safety Eric Weddle, coming unblocked on a blitz. Stafford fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Ravens near midfield.

Shortly after hobbling off the field with the help of the training staff, Wagner was ruled doubtful to return. He was replaced by Brian Mihalik.

The Lions were down 10-0 when Wagner left the field and the Ravens converted the turnover into another touchdown, pushing their advantage to 17 points.

Wagner, a prized free-agent addition this offseason, signed a five-year deal with Detroit. He played his first four seasons with the Ravens.

