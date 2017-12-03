Lions, Ravens
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warmups before Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2018.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with wide receiver Golden Tate, running back Zach Zenner, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Steve Longa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk on the sidelines before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky chats with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Baltimore — The Detroit Lions suffered a significant loss in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens when right tackle Rick Wagner suffered an ankle injury.

    Wagner was injured on a third-down play where quarterback Matthew Stafford was hit by safety Eric Weddle, coming unblocked on a blitz. Stafford fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Ravens near midfield.

    Shortly after hobbling off the field with the help of the training staff, Wagner was ruled doubtful to return. He was replaced by Brian Mihalik.

    More: Lions' Wagner 'all business' in return to Baltimore

    The Lions were down 10-0 when Wagner left the field and the Ravens converted the turnover into another touchdown, pushing their advantage to 17 points.

    Wagner, a prized free-agent addition this offseason, signed a five-year deal with Detroit. He played his first four seasons with the Ravens.

