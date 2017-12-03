Ravens 44, Lions 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Matthew Judon after he gets by Lions' Brian Mihalik in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs, with Lions' Brian Mihalik looking on, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford
Lions' Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford are crushed immediately by Ravens' defense, with Stafford losing the ball and Baltimore recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart after he and quarterback Matthew Stafford were crushed, with Stafford losing the ball in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's hit by Lions' Don Carey but Baltimore is able to recover in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions'
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions' Quandre Diggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warmups before Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2018.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with wide receiver Golden Tate, running back Zach Zenner, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Steve Longa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk on the sidelines before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Quandre Diggs, wide receiver TJ Jones and quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky chats with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Baltimore — Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand is OK.

    The Detroit Lions quarterback had to leave Sunday’s 44-20 loss in the fourth quarter with a hand injury after he was accidentally stepped on by Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.

    Initially, there was concern the hand was broken and Stafford was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

    “Yeah, I didn’t know,” Stafford said. “I couldn’t really feel it too well to tell you the truth. I had some burning nerve pain in there, so I didn’t know what it was going to be. X-rays were negative.”

    Lions coach Jim Caldwell said the team’s medical staff labeled the injury a “nasty bruise.”

    Stafford wasn’t hit often against the Ravens, but when he was, he was hit hard. He was sacked three times, raising the season total to 39.

    Wide receiver Golden Tate learned Stafford’s injury wasn’t serious from reporters after the game and breathed a sigh of relief. Tate said the team must do a better job protecting the quarterback.

    “My heart goes out to him,” Tate said. “There’s no better competitor than him. He’s a great leader. But, you know, when your quarterback is on the ground week in and week out, crossing your fingers gets you so far. He’s tough and he’s going to do whatever he can to be on the field, but we’ve got to protect him.”

    Stafford started his 108th consecutive game this week. He missed two series at the end of the loss to the Ravens and was replaced by backup Jake Rudock. It was the first snaps he’s missed since Nov. 1, 2015.

    Stafford played the final four games last season, including the postseason loss to Seattle, with a broken finger on the same hand.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE